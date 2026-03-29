Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Declines By 26.8%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,571 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 26th total of 107,403 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,524 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrise New Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunrise New Energy stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Sunrise New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sunrise New Energy Trading Up 17.0%

Shares of Sunrise New Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 1,069,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,626. Sunrise New Energy has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EPOW. Wall Street Zen raised Sunrise New Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sunrise New Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPOW

Sunrise New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: EPOW) is a Delaware-based holding company focused on the development, manufacturing and sale of advanced energy solutions. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides battery systems, energy storage modules and power management software designed to support electric vehicles, renewable energy integration and portable power applications. Its offerings include lithium-ion battery packs, battery management systems (BMS) and turnkey energy storage solutions suitable for residential, commercial and industrial use.

The company’s product lineup is engineered to deliver high energy density, long cycle life and robust safety features.

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