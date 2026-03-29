Short Interest in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Increases By 29.0%

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 209,742 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 26th total of 162,575 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 218,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,314. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $373.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

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