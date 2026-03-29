Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 206,458 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the February 26th total of 119,224 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE HIO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.54. 356,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

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Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIO. Rareview Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,235,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 556,840 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 613,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 402,861 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 477,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 383,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 640,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 375,140 shares during the period.

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Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE: HIO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield and other fixed-income securities. The Fund’s portfolio is actively managed by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of Franklin Templeton, and may include below-investment-grade corporate debt, emerging-market sovereign and corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

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