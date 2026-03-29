Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 206,458 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the February 26th total of 119,224 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3%
NYSE HIO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.54. 356,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $4.05.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE: HIO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield and other fixed-income securities. The Fund’s portfolio is actively managed by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of Franklin Templeton, and may include below-investment-grade corporate debt, emerging-market sovereign and corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.