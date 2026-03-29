Short Interest in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB) Grows By 35.5%

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,102 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 26th total of 11,881 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of CVSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.72. 209,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,468. Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

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Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

Institutional Trading of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

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The Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (CVSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade US and foreign fixed income securities exhibiting effective management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration of one year or less. CVSB was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

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