Short Interest in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB) Grows By 35.5%

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,102 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 26th total of 11,881 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
Shares of CVSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.72. 209,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,468. Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.
Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.
Institutional Trading of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF
Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (CVSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade US and foreign fixed income securities exhibiting effective management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration of one year or less. CVSB was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.
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