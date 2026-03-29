Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,162 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 26th total of 10,903 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. William Mack & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 318.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter.

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Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Increases Dividend

About Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. This is an increase from Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Free Report)

The Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (CCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in income-producing closed-end funds trading at attractive discounts. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and long-term capital appreciation. CCEF was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

Further Reading

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