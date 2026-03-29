iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 272 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the February 26th total of 155 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,507 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF Price Performance

Shares of LDRH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125. The company has a market cap of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.28. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.

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iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF Company Profile

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The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (LDRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds High Yield and Income ETFs, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing annually. LDRH was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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