Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:DLLL) Declines By 40.5%

GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:DLLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,376 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 26th total of 35,903 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,769 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF Stock Down 4.4%

DLLL stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. 117,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,991. GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:DLLL – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 10.82% of GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (DLLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Dell Technologies Inc stock DLLL was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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