WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Short Interest Up 62.8% in March

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,836 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the February 26th total of 15,254 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,524 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $9,925,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 110,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

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WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

DLS traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $79.28. 50,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

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