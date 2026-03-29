Critical Comparison: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) and Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS)

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) and Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Teradyne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Teradyne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Teradyne and Location Based Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 17.37% 22.68% 16.19% Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 0 6 9 1 2.69 Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Teradyne and Location Based Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Teradyne currently has a consensus target price of $273.73, indicating a potential downside of 7.40%. Given Teradyne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Teradyne has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Location Based Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teradyne and Location Based Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $3.19 billion 14.51 $554.05 million $3.48 84.95 Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Location Based Technologies.

Summary

Teradyne beats Location Based Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradyne

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Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the volume semiconductor devices, including microcontrollers; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage and system level test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Wireless Test segment provides wireless test solutions for silicon validation, wireless module manufacturing, and wireless end device manufacturing under the LitePoint brand. This segment also offers IQxel-MX and IQxel-MW7G series products for edge measurement performance in the manufacturing of connectivity products; IQxstream-5G and IQgig-5G family products to support 4G and 5G technologies; and IQgig-UWB+ for certification and manufacturing test support for ultra wideband products. The Robotics segment provides collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing, logistics, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

About Location Based Technologies

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Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells commercial and consumer wearable global positioning system (GPS) tracking solutions based on worldwide GSM network. It offers consumer products under the PocketFinder brand, including PocketFinder, PocketFinder luggage, PocketFinder Pet, and PocketFinder Vehicle that displays information to users regarding device location, longitude, latitude, altitude, heading or direction, speed, and 60 days of location history; and set alerts that will trigger an email, text, or push notification to notify them when their device exceeds a pre-determined parameter, such as speed, battery life, or entry/exit of a geo-zone. The company's PocketFinder Personal/Pet or luggage devices include small devices that are ideal for tracking or locating any mobile asset, person, pet, or valuable item; and PocketFinder Vehicle tracker is to be hardwired to any powered asset, such as vehicle, watercraft, or mobile generator to locate and track a mobile assets. It also provides commercial products under the LBT brand, including LBT-886 and LBT Vehicle Tracker. The company's LBT-886 comprises location device that enables a user to locate and track any person or mobile asset; and LBT Vehicle Tracker provides tracking features with capabilities, such as temperature, light and humidity monitoring, engine on/off monitoring, and starter interrupt engine capability or lone worker emergency alerts. It markets and sells its commercial products to small/midsize businesses, enterprise businesses, and governmental organizations that need to track vehicles, mobile equipment, portable assets, and workers through online retailers, as well as through its pocketfinder.com Website. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Irvine, California.

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