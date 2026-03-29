KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 15th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 107.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

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KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KREF opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 407.64, a quick ratio of 407.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.90.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: KREF) is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

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