International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Critical Analysis

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of TWFG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TWFG alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TWFG and International General Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 1 4 3 0 2.25 International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

TWFG currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.14%. International General Insurance has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.90%. Given TWFG’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TWFG is more favorable than International General Insurance.

TWFG has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insurance has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TWFG and International General Insurance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $247.08 million 3.99 $7.96 million $0.51 34.37 International General Insurance $516.90 million 2.00 $127.20 million $2.87 8.07

International General Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG. International General Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TWFG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TWFG and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG 3.11% 13.51% 11.06% International General Insurance 24.61% 16.98% 5.45%

About TWFG

(Get Free Report)

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.