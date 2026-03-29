Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 533.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,990,126,000 after purchasing an additional 922,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.8%

Tesla stock opened at $361.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 335.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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