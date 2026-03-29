Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,503,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,856,000 after purchasing an additional 558,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,668,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,586,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $355.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.35. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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