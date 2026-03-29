Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 1.2% increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 156.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 2.4%

REXR stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $186,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,336.31. This represents a 273.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $816,328.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,727.74. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,879,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,111,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 89,903 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 649,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,187 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

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Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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