Flare Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $662.10 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,657.64 or 0.99891241 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 105,354,559,531 coins and its circulating supply is 85,423,248,569 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 105,354,610,005.074888 with 85,423,248,569.701645 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.00779744 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $1,870,349.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.