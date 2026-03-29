Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.26 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000726 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,223,805,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,319,995 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot. One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API. Telegram, Discord, Github, Reddit, Medium, LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

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