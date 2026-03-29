DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

DigitalBridge Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. DigitalBridge Group has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

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DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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