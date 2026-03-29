Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 104.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

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Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc (NYSE: BXMT) is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm’s core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

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