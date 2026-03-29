American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 17th

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

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American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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