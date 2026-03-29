SR Bancorp, Inc. (SRBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SR Bancorp stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. SR Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

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SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a broad array of banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The firm focuses on serving community markets and maintaining close relationships with individuals, small businesses and local institutions.

Its product suite includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. On the lending side, SR Bancorp offers consumer, residential mortgage and commercial loans, as well as specialized lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

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