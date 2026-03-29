MSC Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MSIF)

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

MSC Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MSIF stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3,705.67. MSC Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

Get MSC Income Fund alerts:

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of MSC Income Fund to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MSC Income Fund from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MSC Income Fund from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MSIF

MSC Income Fund (NYSE: MSIF) is a publicly traded investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that aims to provide shareholders with current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of income-producing assets. The fund offers investors a single vehicle to gain exposure to a variety of yield-generating securities managed under a unified investment strategy.

The fund’s portfolio strategy emphasizes a broad approach to income generation, with allocations that can include fixed-income instruments and other income-oriented securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.