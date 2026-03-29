Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Insider Sandeep Bharathi Sells 44,414 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $4,424,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,372.39. This trade represents a 44.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.9%

MRVL opened at $94.88 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46.

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Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology News Summary

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

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Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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