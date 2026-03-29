Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Insider Sandeep Bharathi Sells 44,414 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $4,424,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,372.39. This trade represents a 44.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.9%
MRVL opened at $94.88 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
Marvell Technology News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage point to sizable AI-driven growth in Marvell’s data?center business, with the firm’s data?center revenues cited at $6.1B — evidence of durable demand for Marvell’s silicon and interconnect products that supports revenue acceleration forecasts. MRVL’s Data Center Revenues Hit $6.1B: Can the Momentum Continue?
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool frames Marvell’s accelerating data?center revenue (21% growth) as a catalyst that could still leave substantial upside (the article models ~50% potential upside in 2026 if AI demand continues). This sets a bullish narrative for investors focused on AI exposure. Marvell’s Data Center Revenue Just Grew 21%. Here’s Why This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Deliver 50% Upside in 2026.
- Neutral Sentiment: Trefis highlights Marvell’s AI edge with modeled ~30% growth but also notes a valuation around ~26x earnings — a mix of strong fundamental growth and an elevated multiple that warrants watching for execution vs. expectations. Marvell’s AI Edge: 30% Growth at 26x Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes that MRVL has become a trending/most?searched stock on platforms like Zacks/Yahoo — higher retail and analyst attention can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional Yahoo coverage (“Why Marvell Could Be Worth Watching”) summarizes the recent price move and investor interest — useful context but not new fundamental news. Why Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Could Be Worth Watching
- Negative Sentiment: Broad market pressure — futures and sector rotation driven by oil, yields and geopolitical headlines — can pull high?beta, growth?oriented names like Marvell lower even on company?specific positive news. Dow Jones Futures Fall As Oil Prices, Yields Rise Amid Iran War Deal Hopes, Doubts
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.