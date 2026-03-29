Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polyrizon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Polyrizon Stock Down 12.7%

NASDAQ PLRZ opened at $12.00 on Friday. Polyrizon has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $2,235.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polyrizon stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Polyrizon as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Polyrizon

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Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

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