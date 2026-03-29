Battalion Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL) Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie Sells 2,369,769 Shares of Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL – Get Free Report) Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 2,369,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $13,792,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Battalion Oil Stock Up 12.8%

BATL opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.57. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

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Battalion Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 402.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATL. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Battalion Oil by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

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Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

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