Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys Shares of 168,550 Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 168,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.06% of Freshworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 746,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 337,138 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Freshworks by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 367,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 324,319 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 831,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 101.8% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,865,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 941,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRSH. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $275,275.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,127,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,259.35. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of FRSH opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. Freshworks had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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