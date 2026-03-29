Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,873 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 102,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,930,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of KIM opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 128.40%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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