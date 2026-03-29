Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $2.22 Million in Dakota Gold Corp. $DC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 488,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.43% of Dakota Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dakota Gold by 87.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 14.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 316,043 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dakota Gold Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of DC opened at $4.56 on Friday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $529.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Dakota Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Dakota Gold news, CFO Shawn Campbell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,793.30. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Quartermain sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,493,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,553,518.72. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,595 shares of company stock worth $2,302,337. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Dakota Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dakota Gold from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DC

Dakota Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low?grade ore volumes for open?pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low?grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

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