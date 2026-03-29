Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 55,001 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 249.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,843,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,697 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,095,000 after buying an additional 1,847,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,507,000 after buying an additional 957,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,534.08. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.