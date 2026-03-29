Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX is Prosperity Planning Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,966 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,391.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

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Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

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