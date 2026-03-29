Analysts Set Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Target Price at $66.39

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.3929.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O
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Realty Income Trading Up 0.8%
O stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $67.93.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.92%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.
Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.
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