BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $37.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

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Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,190.25. This represents a 37.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 132.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 9.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $79.57.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

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BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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