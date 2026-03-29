Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

UROY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

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Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $489.24 million, a PE ratio of 167.08 and a beta of 1.46. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 828.7% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 4,447,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,521 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,237,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,465 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,892,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 745,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,480,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 474,030 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

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