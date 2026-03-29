Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

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Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

RMTI stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 46,029 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 635.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 141,672 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About Rockwell Medical

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a Delaware?domiciled biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company’s mission centers on addressing common complications in CKD—namely iron deficiency and secondary hyperparathyroidism—through innovative treatment approaches designed for dialysis settings.

The company’s lead product, TRIFERIC®, is an iron replacement therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in hemodialysis patients.

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