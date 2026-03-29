SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Scotiabank lowered VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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