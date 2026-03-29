Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 141.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $219.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.38 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. New Street Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $479.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $437.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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