Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Down 42.7% in March

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,279 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the February 26th total of 49,314 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vallourec Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

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Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLOWY

Vallourec Company Profile

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Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

Further Reading

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