ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 284,972 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 26th total of 374,966 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 703.6 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of XNGSF stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

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ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, traded over-the-counter under the ticker XNGSF, is one of China’s leading clean energy distributors and a core subsidiary of the privately held ENN Group. Since its inception in the early 1990s, the company has built an extensive city-gas network, supplying piped natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) to residential, commercial and industrial customers across China.

The company’s primary business activities include the development, operation and management of urban gas pipeline infrastructure.

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