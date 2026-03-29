Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,205 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the February 26th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 287,678 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stratex Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Stratex Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

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About Stratex Oil & Gas

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Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

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