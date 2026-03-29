Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,205 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the February 26th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 287,678 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Stratex Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of Stratex Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Stratex Oil & Gas
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