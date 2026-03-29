SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,757 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $110.90.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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