Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 186.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 4,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

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Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ATO opened at $183.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $141.59 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Further Reading

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