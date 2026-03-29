SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 47,052 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 375.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $323,338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Jabil by 1,157.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Jabil by 107.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Jabil by 180.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,686,000 after purchasing an additional 487,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,000. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total value of $3,703,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,830,171.06. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,018 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,381. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $261.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $283.76.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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