TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 9,717 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

TrueMark Investments LLC trimmed its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in HSBC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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HSBC Trading Down 0.1%

HSBC stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.25. HSBC had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.43%.

Key Stories Impacting HSBC

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

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HSBC Profile

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HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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