iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $235.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.82. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $171.51 and a 1-year high of $262.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

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