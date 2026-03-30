TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $840,000 in Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:EFC opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 47.25, a quick ratio of 47.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 53.10%.The firm had revenue of $96.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 126.83%.

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

See Also

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