TrueMark Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

TrueMark Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Columbia Threadneedle highlighted strong AI chip demand that helped TSMC rally, underlining robust end-market demand and revenue visibility for foundry leaders. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Soared on Strong AI Chip Demand
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC has announced an aggressive 2026 capex plan ($52B–$56B) focused on advanced nodes and global fabs to capture AI compute demand — a near-term cash outflow that strengthens its long-term manufacturing moat and pricing power. Will TSM’s Aggressive Capex Plan Strengthen Its Foundry Dominance?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyses from Fool/MarketBeat reinforce the narrative that TSMC is central to the AI hardware buildout (pricing power, capacity squeeze, and strategic supplier relationships), supporting a bullish medium-term outlook for margins and cash flow. TSMC Has a Monopoly on Making AI Chips. Here’s Why This Stock Could Be the Safest Bet in the $700 Billion Capex Boom.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent insider buying reported (Bor?Zen Tien purchased shares) gives a modest positive signal about management/insider conviction. Bor-Zen Tien Acquires 1,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: The ALPS Nautilus SMR, Nuclear & Technology ETF replaced TSM with Broadcom in a March rebalance — a small, fund-specific headwind but not indicative of broad selling pressure. New Nuclear ETF Swaps TSM for Broadcom in Rebalance
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note large institutional flows and 13F activity across mega-caps; headlines on institutional selling are mixed and not clearly targeted at TSM, so impact is ambiguous. Institutional Investors Are Selling One of Wall Street’s Premier Trillion-Dollar Club Members (No, Not Nvidia!)
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: recent coverage of Middle East tensions has sharpened focus on Taiwan-related supply risk (TSMC concentrates advanced node production in Taiwan), which could trigger risk-premium flows if escalation concerns rise. The Iran War Puts a Spotlight on Taiwan Risk. There’s More at Stake for Your Portfolio.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $327.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.84 and a 200-day moving average of $313.36.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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