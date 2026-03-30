TrueMark Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

TrueMark Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $327.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.84 and a 200-day moving average of $313.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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