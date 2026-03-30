Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Decreases By 17.1%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 350,860 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 26th total of 423,021 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 348.8 days.

Playtech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $4.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Playtech has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PYTCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Playtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtech is a leading provider of software and services for the global online gambling and financial trading industries. The company offers a comprehensive suite of technology solutions designed to support online casinos, sports betting, poker, bingo and live dealer experiences. Through a unified back-office platform, Playtech enables operators to manage player accounts, payments, compliance and marketing across a diverse range of verticals and brands.

The company’s product portfolio includes a proprietary casino platform, a sportsbook engine, live dealer studios and a variety of branded slot and table games.

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