97,151 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD Purchased by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 711,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 254,828 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 798,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 336,437 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.9% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 766,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 258,362 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 176.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 520,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 332,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $1,202,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.1%

GSBD stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

See Also

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