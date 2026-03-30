TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires 61,872 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL

TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 288.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,872 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.2% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,014,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,335,000 after acquiring an additional 607,493 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,487,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 274,667 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 134,557 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,087,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 199,415 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,700,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 179,563 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $963.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $74.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,095. This represents a 11.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

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