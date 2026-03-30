Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 270,586 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 281.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,586 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.58 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.