iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 2.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,501,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,484,000 after acquiring an additional 155,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,278,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,522,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 742,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 741,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,674,000 after purchasing an additional 88,017 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $134.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $140.89.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

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